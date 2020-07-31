Madhya Pradesh: All ministers including CM himself will deposit 30% of their salary in CM Relief Fund

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, in a meeting with ministers announced that all ministers including CM himself will deposit 30% of their salary in CM Relief Fund. Shivraj also deposited about Rs 1.25 lakh from his quota at the rate of 30% of his salary of last 3 months.

Minister Gopal Bhargava said that 30% of his salary will be given until the next decision on his behalf. However, Shivraj said that it is currently being done only for COVID-19. If needed further, we will continue it. taking to twitter, the CM said, "I have deposited 30 percent of my three months salary received by 31 July 2020 in the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. Similarly, I will deposit thirty percent of the amount up to three months in the relief fund."

Shivraj said that due to COVID-19, the economy of the state as well as the country has been affected. "In such a situation, all the unnecessary expenses in governance should be cut. The tasks that are not necessary not need to be done. Priorities should be decided. Along with this, I also appeal to MLAs to give 30% of their salary to the CM Relief Fund. The public can also help in this fund willingly. The COVID-19 crisis is not for one or two months. we will have to unite to fight against it."