Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur district police conduct patrolling march

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur Police took out a patrolling march in order to maintain a sense of general security among citizens and to increase visibility of cops among residents. The march was conducted under the guidance of MP director general of police (DGP). Under the leadership of Alirajpur SP Hansraj Singh, SDOP Neeraj Namdev and Jobat police station in-charge Vijay Devda took a walking tour on main roads of Jobat on Saturday.

A similar march was taken out in Alirajpur under the guidance of ASP SR Sengar and SDOP Shridha Sonkar. The patrolling was done under the guidance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who encouraged policemen to maintain a sense of security among masses and increase visibility of the police on roads.

The main objective of the march was to be strict against anti-social elements, to imbibe trust in general public towards the police force and to co-operate with them by making them aware of any kind of information to eradicate criminal activities.