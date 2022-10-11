Madhya Pradesh: Alcohol comes out of hand pump in Guna as cops try to pump water - Find out how

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
The MP police raided two villages in Guna. As soon as the police started pumping water from the hand pump found on the spot, alcohol started coming out. After digging, they found tanks filled with illicit liquor. These tanks were buried under about 7 feet in the ground. During the action, the police destroyed a large quantity of liquor. This action was taken in two villages Chanchoda and Raghogarh. 

The illegal liquor makers have buried tanks in 7 feet deep pits. Hand pumps have been installed over it. They extract liquor from them. The liquor extracted from it is sold by filling it in polythene bags. During this raid, thousands of litres of ethyl alcohol was confiscated. 

Although the accused escaped, Police have identified eight accused. Almost every family in the village is engaged in making raw liquor. They have installed raw liquor manufacturing units in different places. Similarly, in Sakonya village of the Raghogarh area, a large quantity of raw liquor is made. Both the villages are in the forest. Therefore, this place remains the main centre for making raw liquor. The accused escaped because of the dense forests in the area, the police said.

During this raid, thousands of litres of ethyl alcohol was confiscated.

During this raid, thousands of litres of ethyl alcohol was confiscated. | FP

