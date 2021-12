Madhya Pradesh: Ajmer-Rameshwaram weekly train to resume from December 18

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ajmer-Rameshwaram weekly Humsafar Superfast express train will resume via Chittaurgarh, Ratlam, Laxmibai Nagar (Indore) and Maksi of Ratlam rail division.

According to information, train No 20973 Ajmer to Rameshsaram weekly Humsafar superfast express will start running from December 18 while train No 20974 Rameshwaram to Ajmer weekly Humsafar super fast express train will start running from December 21.

Train No 20973 Ajmer to Rameshwar will depart at 8.10 pm from Ajmer every Saturday and reach Chittaurgarh at 11.15 pm, Neemuch at 12.18 am (Sunday), Mandsaur 1.10 am, Ratlam 3.15 am, Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj 4.26 am, Laxmibai Nagar (Indore) 5.10 am, Dewas 5.56 am and Maksi 6.50 am to reach Rameshwaram on Monday at 9 pm.

Similarly, train No 20974 Rameshwaram to Ajmer will depart at 10.30 pm on every Tuesday which will reach Maksi at 11.38 am on Thursday, Dewas 12.13 pm, Laxmibai Nagar 1.15 pm, Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj 2.15 pm, Ratlam 3.45 pm, Mandsaur 4.56 pm, Neemuch 5.56 pm Chittaurgarh 7.30 pm and Ajmer at 11.05 pm.

The composition of the train will be sixteen third AC and one coach of sleeper.

Stoppages of the train from both sides will be at Bhilwara, Chittaurgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, Laxmibai Nagar, Dewas, Maksi, Bhopal, Itarasi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijaywada, Nellore, Gudur, Chennai Egmore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Aluva, Tiruchirappalli, and Manamadurai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:21 PM IST