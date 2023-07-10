Madhya Pradesh: AJJAKS Protests Against Sidhi Pee-Gate, Shivpuri Incident

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karamchari Sangh (AJJAKS) of Khanwa staged a protest over Sidhi pee-gate and Shivpuri incident including assault of Dalit youths by submitting a memorandum to collector Anup Kumar Singh.

AJJAKS district president Premlal Kothare said that the Sidhi police registered a case against the man for urinating on a tribal. Earlier, a video had surfaced on social media in which Sidhi MLA representative Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on a tribal man. Kothare termed it as a hideous crime and sought justice for the man and the entire tribal community.

While mentioning Shivpuri's incident, he said that seven men allegedly thrashed two Dalit youths, gagged their mouths with faeces and garlanded them with shoes in Varkhadi village of Shivpuri district on Tuesday evening, which is again a punishable offence.

Kothare and AJJAKS workers have demanded that the culprits should be punished severely so that one would think thousand times before committing such acts in the pride of their upper caste status. Mahesh Mandalay, Pushpa Atoot, Anand Savner, Ashok Golkar, Kiran Panchole, Pradeep Danal, SC/ST Students Union district president Manoj Oswal, Jayshree Bhalse and others were also present while the memorandum was being given.