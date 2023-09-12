Madhya Pradesh: Ajeevika Fair To Promote Products Of SHGs In Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): To promote the exhibition and sale of products produced by self-help groups (SHGs), an Ajeevika Fair began here at Sajan Prabha Hall on Ajanta Talkies Road on Tuesday. District panchayat chief executive officer Aman Vaishnav inaugurated the fair.

The event would provide a platform for women’s self-help groups (SHGs) (supported by the National Rural Livelihood Mission) to sell and promote their self-made products and create marketing linkages with the various selling platforms.

It also aims to provide them with an opportunity for additional income, exposure, and interaction on a large scale. Similar fairs would be organised at schools and colleges.

State Bank of India regional manager Arun Singh, Central Bank of India regional manager Manoj Sinha, LDM Dilip Sethia, district programme manager of NRLM Jaiprakash Singh Chauhan, assistant manager Naresh Chandra besides development block level officials, members of self-help groups, artisans and prominent citizens were also present.