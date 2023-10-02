Madhya Pradesh: Ajeevika Fair Opens To Promote Products Of SHGs In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To promote the exhibition and sale of products produced by Self-Help Groups (SHGs), a three-day-long Ajeevika Fair began here at Raja Bhoj Udyan on Sunday. District panchayat chief executive officer Shringar Srivastava and his wife inaugurated the fair.

The fair aimed at providing a platform for women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs), supported by state rural livelihood mission, from various villages to sell and promote their self-made products and create marketing linkages with the various selling platforms.

It also aims to provide them with an opportunity for additional income, exposure, and interaction on a large scale.

The SHGs would display handicrafts, handloom, natural food items from different rural areas, unique and famous indigenous products such as Bagprint sarees, jackets, readymade clothes, Maheshwar's famous Balipur silk sarees, suit material, jewellery, bangles, brooms, jute bags, cloth bags, incense sticks, bamboo materials and other products.

A sale of Rs 10,000 was made on the very first day of the fair. To bring rural women under one platform so that they can showcase their skills, sell their products, and help them build linkages with bulk buyers, the fair has been organised across the state.

