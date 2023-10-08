Madhya Pradesh: Aishwarya Returns To A Rousing Welcome In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): National shooting star and Gokuldas Public School alumni Aishwarya Pratap Singh returned from China after a successful performance in the 19th Asian Games. He was given a rousing welcome at the premises of Gokuldas Public School following his four-medal haul in the Games held in Hangzhou, China.

Hailing from far-flung Ratanpur village in Jhirnya tehsil, Aishwarya completed primary education from Gokuldas Public School and dedicated life to shooting at the age of 15 years.

Aishwarya returned home to a rousing welcome at the school premises and was felicitated by the district administration. A felicitation ceremony was organised at school premises wherein collector Shivraj Singh Verma and Khargone SP Dharamveer Singh graced as chief guests.

Overjoyed Aishwarya expressed his happiness over the rousing welcome and dedicated his achievement to his family members and school management for their constant support.

He also expressed a desire to open ‘Aishwarya Shooting Academy’ to benefit young aspiring athletes in the district. SP Singh extended congratulations and wished him to achieve further glory and secure coveted gold medals for India.

He was all praises for Gokuldas Public School’s management for providing students with the best facilities to showcase their talents. Inspiring students to incorporate both smart and hard work together to achieve success, the collector extended best wishes to the school.

Aishwarya’s determination and remarkable achievements are sure to inspire many young aspiring athletes, he added. School director Ashok Mahajan, chairperson Sarita Mahajan, academic director Sanjay Gupta, financial advisor KH Mahajan, and principal Mandla Vedavati presented mementoes to the guests.

