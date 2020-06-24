Madhya Pradesh: Airlines ready to collect exportable produce from farmer's field

Indore: There is good news for farmers willing to export their produce. The airlines have offered to collect exportable farm produce even from the farmer's field. For this, a cold storage facility would be developed at the air cargo complex of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport within a month for handling perishable cargo.
The offer was made by the airlines during a video-conferencing held on Wednesday, which was organised by the city office of AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Ltd (AAICLAS), a subsidiary venture of Airport Authority of India (AAI).
In this interactive session, officers of AAICLAS, representatives from trade, exporters, MSMEs and airlines took part. The objective was to inform the stakeholders about the ‘Krishi Udan Scheme’, launched by the Government of India in the Budget 2020.
The video-conferencing provided a platform for interaction between all the stake holders to facilitate the movement of goods especially the perishables from Madhya Pradesh.
Ready to carry even small volume
Rajesh Singh from SpiceJet Airline and Shekhar Mohanti from Air Asia informed that the airlines are offering door-to-door service. The airline is even ready to carry small volume of cargo to facilitate the exporter-farmers.
Doubling farmer’s income by 2022
Highlighting the features of the scheme RCS Dabas, senior manager (Cargo) and station head AAICLAS International Air Cargo Complex, DABH airport, said that it is part of a 16-point programme of the central government to boost agricultural export and doubling farmer’s income by 2022. Girish Sharma, regional manager, (Northern and Western Regions) of AAICLAS corporate office from New Delhi assured all exporters and importers for availing the best services by AAICLAS at the city airport.
FIEO support aspiring exporters
Rishu Mishra from FIEO Indore Chapter assured support to small scale agro-producers. She suggested having close co-operation from AAICLAS for promotion of export from the State. Samir Mankad, CEO GSEC Ltd. said that all the service providers like AAICLAS, operation and management Operator, Freight forwarders, Airlines are keen to provide services and exporters should utilise these services to promote the trade through air.
Hope to get help in boosting boost export
Gautam Kothari, president of Pithampur Aydoygic Sanghatan briefed about the general cargo from Pithampur Industrial area and assured that good business for export from here should be expected after this fruitful interaction.
