Madhya Pradesh: Airlines ready to collect exportable produce from farmer's field

Indore: There is good news for farmers willing to export their produce. The airlines have offered to collect exportable farm produce even from the farmer's field. For this, a cold storage facility would be developed at the air cargo complex of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport within a month for handling perishable cargo.

The offer was made by the airlines during a video-conferencing held on Wednesday, which was organised by the city office of AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Ltd (AAICLAS), a subsidiary venture of Airport Authority of India (AAI).

In this interactive session, officers of AAICLAS, representatives from trade, exporters, MSMEs and airlines took part. The objective was to inform the stakeholders about the ‘Krishi Udan Scheme’, launched by the Government of India in the Budget 2020.

The video-conferencing provided a platform for interaction between all the stake holders to facilitate the movement of goods especially the perishables from Madhya Pradesh.

Ready to carry even small volume

Rajesh Singh from SpiceJet Airline and Shekhar Mohanti from Air Asia informed that the airlines are offering door-to-door service. The airline is even ready to carry small volume of cargo to facilitate the exporter-farmers.