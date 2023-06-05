Madhya Pradesh: AIMPLB expresses deep anguish over hatred

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 28th session of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) was held in the village of Karondia of Mhow tehsil. Muslim office bearers and public representatives of the board from all over the country participated in it. Elections were held for the post of president in which Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was unanimously elected president late Saturday night.

After this the board meeting was held on Sunday. In which other issues including maintaining peace in the country, Babri Masjid, triple talaq, same-sex marriage, women empowerment were discussed. Regarding Babri Masjid, the officials said that referring to the Place of Worship Act in the country in 1991, they said that under the Act, the religious places where they were in 1947 should be kept in the same way. A Ram temple has been built at the place of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court also ruled in its favour. The law should have been maintained. Apart from this, for same-sex marriage issue, it was referred as a trend in western culture. Efforts are being made to implement it by some liberal groups. This is not right. Our culture and family relations are in danger. Along with this, a resolution has been passed on the subject of giving share in property to women.

Read Also MP: Efforts on to trap tiger caught on camera on Army War College campus in Mhow

End growing hatred against Islam

Board spokesperson Dr SQR Ilihas said that several topics of personal law were discussed in the meeting. In which the main topic was hatred against Islam in the country which should not exist. Attempts are being made to disturb the unity of the country. That's why everyone has been appealed to maintain law and order.

Also, the rule of law is not to be broken in any way. Standing against someone's rule is not a crime, but if someone raises his voice, a case is registered against him and he is sent to jail. What is going on between Kukis and Mathis in Manipur. That shouldn't have happened. It is not right to break someone's religious place and set it on fire. In the meeting, along with the appointment to the post of Chairman of the Board, other vacant posts were also filled.

There are a total of 251 members in the Board, out of which 170 members attended this session. More than 15 women also took part in the event. Apart from this, some public representatives and eminent people also participated. After the meeting, an attempt was made to discuss with President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM. But he refused to give any statement on the basis of the condition of the administration.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan inaugurates Parashuram Temple in Mhow

Divorce isn’t considered right

The issue of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ is sub-judice. This threatens the status of families. It is completely unnatural and immoral. This will stop the process of reproduction. This should not be promoted. There is freedom to accept every religion in our Constitution. It is wrong to force anyone to change religion through greed. But by making it a law, it is wrong to object to Article 25, the law made for religious conversion. Efforts will be made for women empowerment. In this, there should be no irregularities in the economic transactions done in Nikaah, delay in marriage, in the case of divorce.

Divorce is not considered right even in Sunnah Quran. For this, we formed the Social Reform Committee which will work across the country. We have set up family courts which have been recognised by the Supreme Court. Some things in this can be solved by counselling. Along with this, there is also a matter of giving rights to women in property, which should be given.

Newly appointed officers

President - Maulana Sadiq Saifullah Rahmani Vice President - Syed Sadatullah Hussaini, Dr. Shah Mohammad Khushroo General Secretary - Maulana Fazlur Rahman Mujahid Secretaries - Maulana Yasin Usmani, Maulana Bilal Hasani Ladvi, Maulana Ahmed Faisal Wali Rahmani, Umrah Mahfuz (four secretaries made for the first time)