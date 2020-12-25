Madhya Pradesh: Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands to extend date for filing GST annual returns to March 31

Indore: The Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded to extend date for filing of GST annual returns for 2018-19 financial year to March 31, 2021.

Chamber president Ramesh Khandelwal has sent a memorandum to union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that ministry has been “very responsive to the difficulties faced by trade, industry and tax consultants due to Covid-19 and has extended dates from time to time”.

Last time, when the date for filing GST annual returns (GSTR 9 and 9 C) for 2018-19 was extended, it was presumed that situation will become normal before December 2020 and tax payers will be in a position to file it by December 31, 2020.

But corona continues to ravage the whole country. Businesses have been wiped out, families are facing unprecedented hardships. Full-fledged working has not started in many establishments due to several reasons. “Under these circumstances, it is requested to extend dates for GST annual returns to March 31, 2021,” the memorandum stated.