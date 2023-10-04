Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Priyanka's Visit To Tribal-dominated Dhar District, BJP Accuses Congress Of Cheating Tribals

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to the tribal-dominated Dhar district, BJP MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki launched a scratching attack on the Congress.

Rajya Sabha member Dr Solanki, who came from another tribal-dominated Barwani district in the state, claimed that under Congress rule, Jain saints are not safe, and here they are visiting Mohankheda, one of the prominent Jain pilgrim centres in the state.

Taking a dig at the Congress for betraying the innocent tribals here, Dr Solanki claimed that during the Congress governments for 10 years, they did not promote veteran Congress leader Jamuna Devi as the chief minister, and now they are seeking tribal support.

On this when the media persons asked him whether he would ask his party leadership to appoint a tribal leader as the chief minister, Dr Solanki said that it’s only the party who decides.

He added that during the presidential election, his personnel visited every Congress MLA's place, seeking their support for the first tribal President in the country, but at that time they made it clear that they would not go against the party.

Dr Solanki also took the previous Kamal Nath government on a task, saying that during his 15-month government, the tribals were forced to wander from pillar to post. In the MPPSC examination, they branded our innocent Bhil tribe people as having criminal tendencies.

During the Kamal Nath government, an incident of gang rape of a seven-year-old girl belonging to the tribal community came to light in Singrauli district. In this incident, the autocracy of the Congress administration was visible.

On a recent rape incident in Ujjain where a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, Dr Solanki claimed that the system doing its duty and those who are involved in such heinous crime won’t be spared.

Speaking about Congress’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra, he said that the entire yatra was nothing but a fight between a snake and a mongoose. The yatra was led by Ajay Singh, who lost the elections to Churhat, and Arun Yadav who lost the elections from Budhani, he noted.

On the other hand, Suresh Pachauri, who always lost in elections, was also a leader, but Kamal Nath did not give a chance to the veteran leader. He said that leaders like Kantilal Bhuria and Govind Singh, who always did not allow Kamal Nath to establish himself in state politics, seeing him in charge of the yatra, felt as if a fight was going on between a snake and a mongoose.

BJP Dhar district president Manoj Somani, state media co-in-charge Deepak Jain (Tinnu), BJP district vice-president Vishwas Pandey, and other leaders were present on the occasion.

