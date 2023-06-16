 Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Former president Vikram Singh Anjana demanded resignation of newly-elected president Dilip Singh Dodiya and even Alot station in-charge over malpractices.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, groupism and indiscipline among the local BJP workers came to fore in Alot town of Ratlam district following appointment of new mandal president.

Former president Vikram Singh Anjana demanded resignation of newly-elected president Dilip Singh Dodiya and even Alot station in-charge over malpractices. He even threatened to hold massive demonstration if demands were not met within three days. A large number of BJP workers have come out in support of Anjana and resolved to tender mass resignation at district BJP Office in Ratlam on June 17. He even urged collector and SP for removal of Alot station in-charge. He even accused district president of misleading the party and breaking strength of its workers which would affect assembly result in the region.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CBN Team Seizes 457.900kg Poppy husk, 1.5kg Opium, 1 Held In Neemuch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Old Woman Throws Rs 500 Notes Before Police Station, Accuses Cops Of Corruption In...

Madhya Pradesh: Old Woman Throws Rs 500 Notes Before Police Station, Accuses Cops Of Corruption In...

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

Madhya Pradesh: Divyang Woman Gang Raped By 4 In Unhel

Madhya Pradesh: Samiti Demands Repair Of Diversion Route, Narmada Bridge In Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Samiti Demands Repair Of Diversion Route, Narmada Bridge In Sanawad