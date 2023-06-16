Madhya Pradesh: Ahead Of Polls, BJP Battles Groupism, Indiscipline In Alot

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, groupism and indiscipline among the local BJP workers came to fore in Alot town of Ratlam district following appointment of new mandal president.

Former president Vikram Singh Anjana demanded resignation of newly-elected president Dilip Singh Dodiya and even Alot station in-charge over malpractices. He even threatened to hold massive demonstration if demands were not met within three days. A large number of BJP workers have come out in support of Anjana and resolved to tender mass resignation at district BJP Office in Ratlam on June 17. He even urged collector and SP for removal of Alot station in-charge. He even accused district president of misleading the party and breaking strength of its workers which would affect assembly result in the region.