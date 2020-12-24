Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Christmas, tribals apprehend trouble

Mentioning the above allegations in a memorandum submitted by the tribal to SDM Rai, they alleged that Christian missionaries reach the villages around Christmas and allegedly start threatening people about illness, natural disaster and others calamities.

Religious rituals are practiced in the villages and it was alleged that that there is a lot of temptation to change religion. Due to this, it was alleged that efforts are being made to spoil the unity. Tribals demanded the administration to take immediate action against such elements and stop Christian missionaries’ programmes. They alleged that this might lead to some dispute and violence between the tribals and Christian missionaries.