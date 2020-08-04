Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Ayodhya Bhoomi Puja, MP Congress updates profile picture

Kamal Nath, President of Madhya Pradesh Congress, recently welcomed Bhoomipujan of Ram temple construction. With this, he has also changed the profile picture of his official and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee's Twitter handle. He is seen in Rambhakt and saffron color. By-elections are to be held in 27 assembly seats in the state and the Congress is expected to return to power by performing well in these elections. It is being said that Congress has made a change in the election circulation in view of the by-elections.
On tuesday morning, Congress workers across the state, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath recited Hanuman Chalisa at Nath's residence at Shyamala Hills. The former CM, on the occasion, also announced that he will send 11 silver stones for the construction of Ram temple on behalf of the people of the state.
Earlier Kamal Nath had supported the construction of Ram Mandir and said that he welcomes the construction of the Ram temple. Talking to ANI, the former CM had claimed that the foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989. Today the dream of Ram temple is being fulfilled due to Rajiv Gandhi.
