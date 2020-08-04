Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Ayodhya Bhoomi Puja, MP Congress updates profile picture

On tuesday morning, Congress workers across the state, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath recited Hanuman Chalisa at Nath's residence at Shyamala Hills. The former CM, on the occasion, also announced that he will send 11 silver stones for the construction of Ram temple on behalf of the people of the state.

Earlier Kamal Nath had supported the construction of Ram Mandir and said that he welcomes the construction of the Ram temple. Talking to ANI, the former CM had claimed that the foundation of the Ram Mandir was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in 1989. Today the dream of Ram temple is being fulfilled due to Rajiv Gandhi.