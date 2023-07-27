 Madhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh

The team aimed to assess the condition of crops and provide valuable insights to local farmers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh | FP Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of agricultural deputy advocate Gyan Singh Mohania, a diagnostic team comprising experts and officials from various agricultural departments conducted a thorough inspection of crops in several villages and Rajgarh tehsil.

The team aimed to assess the condition of crops and provide valuable insights to local farmers. During the inspection, the team focused on various key aspects, including condition of soybean crops, water storage system, and measures to combat insect, pests and diseases affecting the crops.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM Modi Is Constantly Striving For The Prosperity Of Farmers, Says CM Chouhan
article-image

The diagnostic team expressed satisfaction with the current condition of soybean crop in the region. They remarked that the soybean crop was in good health, which bodes well for the farmers. Furthermore, the team took the opportunity to educate farmers about measures to protect their crops from anthracnose disease.

By providing information and knowledge about this disease, the diagnostic team aimed at empowering farmers to take proactive steps to safeguard their crops and livelihoods. The team conducted a survey in Mangod, Banderi, Baloda, Kesharpura, Sardarpur and Rajgarh. Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dr GS Gavia, agriculture assistant director TC Chavniya and others were also present.

Read Also
Indore: Man, First Wife Booked For Making Fake Profile Of Second Wife To Defame Her 
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Samrasata Yatra To Enter Sendhwa On Friday

Madhya Pradesh: Samrasata Yatra To Enter Sendhwa On Friday

Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, Another Injured In Two Incidents Of Electrocution In Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, Another Injured In Two Incidents Of Electrocution In Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: AAP Leader From Punjab Attacked, Vehicle Vandalised In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: AAP Leader From Punjab Attacked, Vehicle Vandalised In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: SFC Chairman Inspects Aganwadi, Schools, Ration Shops

Madhya Pradesh: SFC Chairman Inspects Aganwadi, Schools, Ration Shops