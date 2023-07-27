Madhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh | FP Photo

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Under the guidance of agricultural deputy advocate Gyan Singh Mohania, a diagnostic team comprising experts and officials from various agricultural departments conducted a thorough inspection of crops in several villages and Rajgarh tehsil.

The team aimed to assess the condition of crops and provide valuable insights to local farmers. During the inspection, the team focused on various key aspects, including condition of soybean crops, water storage system, and measures to combat insect, pests and diseases affecting the crops.

The diagnostic team expressed satisfaction with the current condition of soybean crop in the region. They remarked that the soybean crop was in good health, which bodes well for the farmers. Furthermore, the team took the opportunity to educate farmers about measures to protect their crops from anthracnose disease.

By providing information and knowledge about this disease, the diagnostic team aimed at empowering farmers to take proactive steps to safeguard their crops and livelihoods. The team conducted a survey in Mangod, Banderi, Baloda, Kesharpura, Sardarpur and Rajgarh. Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dr GS Gavia, agriculture assistant director TC Chavniya and others were also present.