Madhya Pradesh: Agrasen Fair Kicks Off

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Agrasen Fair kicked off at Kila Maidan marking the beginning of the Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav in Dhar. On the second day of the fair, various competitions including races, slow cycle races and others were organised by the Agrawal Samaj here.

The fair, organised by the Agrasen Social Group, witnessed a grand inaugural ceremony. Chief guest Anant Agarwal, along with several prominent dignitaries including community president Yogesh Agarwal, festival coordinator Naveen Garg and others, hoisted the flag to mark the beginning of the festivities.

The fair commenced with the traditional worship of Maharaja Agrasen's picture. Participants included children and women from the community who set up various stalls offering delicious dishes such as pav bhaji, chole tikia, bedmi puri and more.

Stalls offering items like fry, orange rajbhog, chilli paneer, kadi pulao and tandoori roti were also there. The event continued with various activities like a rope jumping competition, tambola organised by Aggarwal Mahila Mandal and a chair race conducted by Aggarwal Friends Group, with active participation from boys and girls of the community.

Several community leaders, including Prahlad Agarwal, Rajendra Agarwal, Mohan Agarwal, Praveen Garg, and Pankaj Agarwal Jewelers, graced the occasion. Media in-charge of the community, Shyam Mangal Lebar, highlighted the upcoming events, including chess, ludo and others organised by various groups within the community.

