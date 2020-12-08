Madhya Pradesh: 'Agitated' Mandsaur mum on Bharat Bandh

Mandsaur: Mandsaur district, once an epicenter of farmer protest in June 2017, remained silent during the Bharat bandh call owing to demand raised by the farmers across the country for revocation of new farm laws.
Both administrative officials and police personnel remained on the toe to avoid any untoward incident. Except for a few minor disputes, the situation in the district remained peaceful throughout the day.
Mandsaur has a long history when it comes to farmers owing to their worth. In June 2017, six farmers were killed in police firing when a massive protest broke out. Farmers took to the streets demanding a better price for their products. Matter hogged the limelight in international media as well.
Meanwhile, taking a cue from the incident, both the chief minister and the state home minister instructed the local administration to stay alert. Not only in the district headquarters, but in remote areas well.
According to information, business activities in all major and minor markets including in Mandsaur, Bhanpura, Shyamgarh, Malhargarh, Narayangarh, Pipliyamandi, Daloda, Seetamau, and other continued like any other normal day.
At Shyamgarh, few Congress workers attempt to torch an effigy, but timely police intervention foiled their bid.
At Pipliyamandi and Narayangarh, Block Congress president Anil Sharma and other Congress workers submitted a memorandum. Similarly at other places as well Congress workers raised slogans against new farm laws.
In the district headquarters, though traffic on the roads remained low compared to any other day, business at Krishi Upaj Mandi remained as usual. Mandi secretary PS Sisodiya informed that farmers brought their product including onion, garlic, gram, soybean, coriander.
