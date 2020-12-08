Madhya Pradesh: 'Agitated' Mandsaur mum on Bharat Bandh

Mandsaur: Mandsaur district, once an epicenter of farmer protest in June 2017, remained silent during the Bharat bandh call owing to demand raised by the farmers across the country for revocation of new farm laws.

Both administrative officials and police personnel remained on the toe to avoid any untoward incident. Except for a few minor disputes, the situation in the district remained peaceful throughout the day.

Mandsaur has a long history when it comes to farmers owing to their worth. In June 2017, six farmers were killed in police firing when a massive protest broke out. Farmers took to the streets demanding a better price for their products. Matter hogged the limelight in international media as well.