Madhya Pradesh: Agar's Aditya Wins Madhavrao Scindia Best Junior Cricketer Award

FP Photo

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Agar Malwa's cricket prodigy Aditya Bhandari, has made his hometown proud by winning the prestigious Madhavrao Scindia Best Junior Cricketer Award from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Aditya, the talented son of businessman Abhimanyu Bhandari, received this distinguished award from Jyotiraditya Scindia on September 11 in Indore.

Aditya Bhandari's stellar performance for the Madhya Pradesh under-16 cricket team earned him this coveted accolade.

Displaying remarkable all-round abilities, Aditya notched up an impressive total of 356 runs in a test match for the Madhya Pradesh under-16 team. His bowling prowess was equally remarkable, with Aditya claiming a total of 35 wickets during his tenure.

His dedication and talent have not only brought recognition to himself but have also brought honour and acclaim to Agar Malwa. As a token of his achievement, Aditya was presented with a prize of Rs one lakh.

This recognition underscores Aditya Bhandari's potential as a promising cricketer and serves as a testament to his hard work, skill and commitment to the sport.

Congratulations poured in from all corners as Aditya continues to inspire aspiring cricketers in the region with his remarkable achievements.

