 Madhya Pradesh: Agar Police Activates NAFIS To Keep Tab On Criminals
Fingerprint expert Deepak Sharma said that the technology was helpful in apprehending criminals.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Agar Police have activated National Automatic Finger Identification System (NAFIS) in the district to identify and track criminals. The system will help police keep a tab on involvement of criminals in electioneering and ensure safe and secure environment.

SP Vinod Kumar Singh emphasised on effectiveness of NAFIS in tracking criminals evading the law by changing appearances or hiding in different locations. Kanad police played a crucial role in collecting fingerprints of anti-social elements.

The fingerprints were then sent to Agar fingerprint branch, which used its database to ascertain past criminal antecedents of criminals. This has enabled cops to maintain round-the-clock surveillance on them.

Fingerprint expert Deepak Sharma said that the technology was helpful in apprehending criminals. In the past, the technology helped cops identify and arrest suspects who were involved in multiple thefts across different locations in Raisen.

MP Election 2023: NRIs To Seek Support For BJP Candidates
