Madhya Pradesh: After UGC revised guidelines, suspense on final year exams puts students on tenterhooks

Indore: Lakhs of students in final year/semester of undergraduate post-graduate courses are in suspended animation following suspense on exams ever since revised guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC).
The government’s silence on the UGC guidelines has increased their tension.
“As of now, we don’t know whether exams will be held or not. The government should clear the air as students are under immense psychological pressure,” said student leader Abhijeet Pandey.
In wake of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last month had announced plans to promote students in next class without conduct of exams.
It was also announced that the results of UG final year and PG final semester students would be declared by accepting maximum marks obtained in the past years/semesters.
The decision was taken despite the UGC recommending conduct of exams for session 2019-20 in the month of July.
Lately, the UGC revised the guidelines and asked universities across the country to hold exams of final year/semester in the interest of students by September end.
The revised guidelines reportedly made Department of Higher Education (DHE) to think whether exams should be conduct or not.
The DHE maintained silence on the matter which led to confusion among students who wanted to know if there is any chance in the previous stand of government.
“As of now, I can only state that exams are not going to be held in the state of MP,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.
However, he was also not sure about any change in policy at higher level.
So, the suspense continues even as students started a protest over social media against the UGC guidelines.
Teachers oppose UGC guidelines
State government college teachers association has dashed off a letter to UGC chairman Prof DP Singh lodging its protest over the revised guidelines pushing for conduct of final year/semester exams.
“If exams were so important then the same should have been completed in March and April when the coronavirus cases were low in numbers. At the time, exams were suspended and now when the Covid-19 cases are all time high, the UGC is pressing for exams that too in the month in which peak in infection is expected,” said association president Kailash Tyagi.
He also stated that most of the state governments in the country had announced granting promotion to the students in without exams. “In such a situation, the UGC guidelines will lead to a dispute between the central and the state governments,” he added.
It is to be noted that the UGC has recommended for conduct of exams in offline/online/blended (online + offline) mode.