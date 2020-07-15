Madhya Pradesh: After UGC revised guidelines, suspense on final year exams puts students on tenterhooks

Indore: Lakhs of students in final year/semester of undergraduate post-graduate courses are in suspended animation following suspense on exams ever since revised guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC).

The government’s silence on the UGC guidelines has increased their tension.

“As of now, we don’t know whether exams will be held or not. The government should clear the air as students are under immense psychological pressure,” said student leader Abhijeet Pandey.

In wake of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last month had announced plans to promote students in next class without conduct of exams.

It was also announced that the results of UG final year and PG final semester students would be declared by accepting maximum marks obtained in the past years/semesters.

The decision was taken despite the UGC recommending conduct of exams for session 2019-20 in the month of July.

Lately, the UGC revised the guidelines and asked universities across the country to hold exams of final year/semester in the interest of students by September end.