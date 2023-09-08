Madhya Pradesh: After Two-Day Rain, Chunar Dam Sluice Gate Starts Sinking | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sluice gate of Chunar dam has started sinking amid ongoing rain in Malwa and Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh. Fear gripped villagers after they saw eight to 10 feet deep hole near the sluice gate of the dam situated about 20-kilometre from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters in Machliya gram panchayat.

They immediately informed SDM and water resource department, who rushed to the spot and initiated repair work. Chunar Dam was built five years ago by Water Resources Department at a cost of about Rs 25 crore in Wadlipada gram panchayat of Machliya.

Curently, the water level of the dam is 30-feet below the overflow level. According to information, an eight to 10-feet deep pit was formed after bursting of pipeline used to release canal water. As a result, soil started sinking creating fear among residents of 25 to 30 nearby villages.

The watchman deployed at the dam informed the irrigation department. Later, SDM Rahul Chauhan reached Chunar Dam with the team of water resources department. The pit was filled by technical team in presence of the SDM.

According to villagers, three to four underground pipelines passed through the spot where the pit was formed. These pipelines were used to release canal water during summer.

The villagers said that risk of soil erosion from repaired pit would increase in case of heavy rain leads to rise in dam’s water level.

The SDM has instructed irrigation department to undertake immediate repair work. He also directed officials to replace pipelines with department’s approval after water level reduces in the dam.

Panic in 25 nearby villages

Amid threat of Chunar Dam’s collapse, schools in nearby villages have been closed. Around 25,000 to 30,000 villagers live in 20 to 25 villages around Chunar Dam. The cost of this dam is around Rs 25 crore.

Another Rs 15 crore was distributed as compensation. The construction work of Chunar Dam was completed in Rs 10 crore. About 1,620 hectares is irrigated by the dam.

Blame 50% commission in govt work: MLA Congress

MLA Pratap Grewal reached Chunar Dam after receiving the information. Accusing the government of corruption, Grewal said that it was the work of the government with 50% commission.

The dam was enough to prove corruption in the state, he said. He claimed that in the past villagers had complained of soil subsidence. However, irrigation department and administration rushed to cover up only after soil started sinking, he added.