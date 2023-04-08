 Madhya Pradesh: After turning down several marriage proposals, 26-year-old MBA graduate decides to take 'sanyas' on May 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: After turning down several marriage proposals, 26-year-old MBA graduate decides to take 'sanyas' on May 3

Madhya Pradesh: After turning down several marriage proposals, 26-year-old MBA graduate decides to take 'sanyas' on May 3

Saloni completed her MBA four years ago in 2018 and received marriage proposals from affluent families in cities like Mumbai, Surat, Indore, Bhopal, but she turned them all down

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old MBA graduate Saloni Bhandari will take 'Sanyas Deeksha' on May 3.

Hailing from a prestigious family of jewellers, Saloni received several marriage proposals , however she turned them down due to her fascination with religion and her belief that worldly life is filled with sins.

She will take Sanyas in the presence of Shri Adishwar Bhagwan.

Saloni comes from a wealthy family, and her father, Vimalkumar Bhandari, owner of jewellery showroom in Gopal Mandir Patni Bazar, Ujjain. Her maternal uncle, Ashish Vora, mentioned that Saloni used to worship Siddhitap twice a month, and her religious inclination led her to decide to renounce worldly life.

(With inputs from Nai Dunia)

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Surrounded by liquor bottles, Gwalior Municipal Corporation employee found dead in...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Admin, police crackdown on encroachers in Burhanpur, raze down houses of accused involved in...

MP: Admin, police crackdown on encroachers in Burhanpur, raze down houses of accused involved in...

Madhya Pradesh: 'Ladli behnas' gift 21-feet long Rakhi to CM Chouhan in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 'Ladli behnas' gift 21-feet long Rakhi to CM Chouhan in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Two boys drown in river in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Two boys drown in river in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: After turning down several marriage proposals, 26-year-old MBA graduate decides to...

Madhya Pradesh: After turning down several marriage proposals, 26-year-old MBA graduate decides to...

WATCH: Shocker from BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya compares girls wearing short dresses with...

WATCH: Shocker from BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya compares girls wearing short dresses with...