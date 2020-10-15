Madhya Pradesh: After Datia DM, police officer transferred on EC orders

The Election Commission has removed Aman Singh Rathore as the Superintendent of Police of Datia district and appointed Gurukaran Singh in his place ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly by-elections. Earlier, Datia District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar was asked to resign from his post.

Rathore has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Headquarters, by an order of the Home Ministry issued on Wednesday night. By-elections will soon be held in Bhander assembly constituency of Datia district.

A few days back, a case was registered against several Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Chief Kamal Nath for violating Covid-19 guidelines during an election rally in Bhander. Similar action was not taken against other parties conducting their election rallies following which the Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission.