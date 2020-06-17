Madhya Pradesh: After colleges, UTD students exams also cancelled

Indore: Days after state government ordered for cancellation of college examinations, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidaylaya (DAVV) also on Wednesday announced cancellation of its exams for students of university teaching departments.
Even though the university was unwilling to cancel the exams for colleges and UTD students, it had to go by the government’s order which was not ready to put life of students at risk following Covid-19 scare.
Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with Raj Bhawan had ordered universities to hold examination for undergraduate final year and postgraduate final semester students of college across the state.
The DHE has also provided a window from June 29 to July 31 for conduct of exams.
Following the directives, the DAVV had issued timetable for conduct of UG exams from July 1 and PG exams from July 2 of students from college despite opposition from student leaders, especially from NSUI.
The student leaders opposed the exams stating that it was not a wise idea to hold exams at the time when Covid-19 was playing havoc in the state.
But the university authorities citing DHE order did not give any heed to their demand even as protest took place over the issue.
The DAVV went one step ahead and also announced exams of UG and PG final semester of UTD students even when there was no arrangements for accommodating the outstation students except for hostels which had limited capacity.
With DAVV authority hell-bent on holding exams even at the cost of students’ lives, teachers of colleges come out in protest of exams until Covid-19 scare ends putting who’s who of the university in the tight spot.
Seeing the protest growing the government cancelled the exams of college students.
Despite the government’s order DAVV did not cancel the exams stating that they have not received a copy of the order even when the same was availing of MPInfo website, a government’s portal.
When the higher-ups of DAVV came to know about this, they pulled up DAVV officials who then not only announced cancellation of college exams but also of UTD exams which were scheduled from July 6.
“We will declare fresh schedule for UTD exams after approval from DHE,” said a senior officer at DAVV.
Prof Renu Jain was unavailable for her comment on the issue.
