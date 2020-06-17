Madhya Pradesh: After colleges, UTD students exams also cancelled

Indore: Days after state government ordered for cancellation of college examinations, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidaylaya (DAVV) also on Wednesday announced cancellation of its exams for students of university teaching departments.

Even though the university was unwilling to cancel the exams for colleges and UTD students, it had to go by the government’s order which was not ready to put life of students at risk following Covid-19 scare.

Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with Raj Bhawan had ordered universities to hold examination for undergraduate final year and postgraduate final semester students of college across the state.

The DHE has also provided a window from June 29 to July 31 for conduct of exams.

Following the directives, the DAVV had issued timetable for conduct of UG exams from July 1 and PG exams from July 2 of students from college despite opposition from student leaders, especially from NSUI.