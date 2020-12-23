Madhya Pradesh: After action against panchayat officials, Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate seeks record of school construction done by gram panchayats

SARDARPUR: After taking stern action against five panchayat secretaries and five employment secretaries from five gram panchayats for financial irregularities in MGNREGA work in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district, the administration here in Sardarpur in no mood to spare anyone involved in corrupt practices.
Sardarpur SDM Vijay Rai has called for all the details of the construction work done by the gram panchayats in the last seven years in 360 government primary schools and 95 secondary schools of Sardarpur tehsil.
SDM Vijay Rai, taking with Free Press, said that the gram panchayat is the agency for construction works in government schools. We sought all the details about how many construction works have been done at government schools in the financial year 2014-2015 to 2020-2021.
SDM Rai said that information about this has been sought from the principals of government schools through the district education centre here in Sardarpur tehsil. As soon as this information is received, the work of checking the quality of construction works will be done in government schools.
If the quality of the construction works is not found according to the prescribed criteria, then the agency hired by the Gram Panchayat and the concerned department's sub-contractors who approve the payment by issuing certificate will be held accountable for the same and strict action will also be taken against them.
In the last seven years, various development works including construction of additional rooms, kitchen shed construction, operational construction, and boundary wall construction have been done at various government schools under the gram panchayats. Locals claimed that the quality of construction done by the agency is very poor.
If the action of SDM goes on the lines of the investigation of MNREGA construction works, then once again several sarpanchs, secretaries of many gram panchayats in the area could face action.
Meanwhile, there was panic in the tehsil after orders were forwarded by the sub-divisional magistrate here.
