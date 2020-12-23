Madhya Pradesh: After action against panchayat officials, Sardarpur sub-divisional magistrate seeks record of school construction done by gram panchayats

SDM Vijay Rai, taking with Free Press, said that the gram panchayat is the agency for construction works in government schools. We sought all the details about how many construction works have been done at government schools in the financial year 2014-2015 to 2020-2021.

SDM Rai said that information about this has been sought from the principals of government schools through the district education centre here in Sardarpur tehsil. As soon as this information is received, the work of checking the quality of construction works will be done in government schools.

If the quality of the construction works is not found according to the prescribed criteria, then the agency hired by the Gram Panchayat and the concerned department's sub-contractors who approve the payment by issuing certificate will be held accountable for the same and strict action will also be taken against them.