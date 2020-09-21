Madhya Pradesh: After 6 months of shutdown, schools reopen in the state

After 6 months of the shutdown, schools reopened on Monday and students happily returned to meet and greet their teachers. Much like before students wished their teachers ‘Good Morning' but this time teachers in return helped students in sanitisation.

The idea of sharing a desk with friends and chatting about vacations did not fit in the new normal. Students were seated one on each desk to follow social distancing norms.

Understanding the protocols, students maintained discipline and decorum in classrooms, as shared by Gopal Soni, MP Private School Association patron. “Students of classes 9th to 12th are mature enough to understand the protocols and none of the students faced any trouble even from the usual naughty students in the class,” he said.

Students were ecstatic to be back in classrooms. Most students expressed their delight and necessity of offline classes for proper understanding. Rani Mishra, a student of class 9th, said, “This is my first year in High School and I understand that the base for future studies is built now.” She had tried to spend more time self-studying at home but found Maths challenging.

“Teachers also tend to motivate us to do better and support us whenever we feel down, it is something only a mentor can do, which we did not get in the last 6 months,” Aarti Chouhan, a student of class 10th, said.

New School Norms

To ensure that students comply with the norms, some schools had marked benches for students to sit. Additionally with masks to protect the spread of coronavirus, some schools enforced the requirement of wearing a face shield as well.

Understanding that many students might not have been to buy uniforms, schools eased the rules on uniform as of now.

Only doubt clearing session

The school education department has permitted only doubt clearing sessions as of now. No school is allowed to conduct regular classes.

To ease learning, some schools had group sessions wherein the teacher explained tough topics from main subjects.

Most CBSE schools remained shut

Most schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) remained shut. As shared by Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE schools, the necessary planning for reopening was not in place and most school owners were not willing to risk the spread of coronavirus. Further, the representative said that the schools were successfully conducting virtual sessions for students.