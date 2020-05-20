Madhya Pradesh: After 57 days, villagers happy that lockdown has ended

After 57 days of lockdown life in villages around the city is getting back on track. People are coming out of their houses, looking happy and relieved. On Wednesday, there was a haat bazaar at Bhangarh village where a number of people were seen making purchases, but wearing masks. Also, many shops were reopened.

According to villagers, they welcomed the administration's decision to reopen the areas outside the city because they were suffering great economic loss due to the lockdown. The villagers said that at their own level they had restricted the entry of outsiders as a precautionary measure. In any case, the borders connecting villages and Indore is sealed completely to stop anyone coming from or going to Indore.

Ashutosh resident of a housing society on MR 10 road near Bhangarh village said that the lockdown has been tough for people who have to go to the city for their work. "Due to barricading the main road, we had to travel five km extra to reach the city. But, our main fear was falling ill during this period as travelling was a headache."

All the villagers had something positive to say about lifting the lockdown. Some excerpts.

"I am happy that we are back to our old ways. Now, we will be able to continue our work"

- Rahul

"We all ourselves are maintaining social distancing and also making sure that all the safety protocols must be followed."

- Ameen Khan, former sarpanch of Bhangarh village

"It's good that shops are started because our business will start and we can earn money now"

- Rajendra Chouksey