Madhya Pradesh: Advocates in Ratlam demand timely implementation of Advocate Protection Act, submit a memorandum

Ratlam: Advocate Protection Act should be enacted without delay as cases of attacks on the advocates have increased in recent years and many advocates have lost their lives, said a memorandum submitted by the members of District Bar Association addressed to prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding for the protection of advocates in state and early enforcement of the Advocate Protection Act.

It is also stated in the memorandum that demands of implementation of the Advocate Protection Act is pending for a long and the state government despite assurance has yet not enacted the same. District Bar Association condemned the attack on an advocate in Sihora recently and supported the call given by the MP Rajya Adhivakta Parishad, Jabalpur.

Memorandum was received by tehsildar Naveen Garg which was submitted by president Dashrath Patidar, Prakash Rao Pawar, Rajiv Ubi, Vikas Purohit, Rajendra Singh Pawar, Sunil Parikh, Vivek Upadhyay, Vimal Chipani, Deepak Joshi, Chetan Kelwa, Tarun Sharma, Yogesh Sharma, Umakant Upadhyay, Sunita Wasanwal and other members of the District Bar Association on Thursday.