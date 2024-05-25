Madhya Pradesh: Advanced Equipment, Experts Arrive ASI Accelerates Bhojshala Survey |

Dhar (Madhya Pardesh): The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has significantly boosted its survey efforts in Dhar's Bhojshala with the arrival of advanced ground penetrating radar (GPR) and global positioning system (GPS) machines from Hyderabad. On Saturday, the 65th day of the ongoing survey, these sophisticated machines, along with four experts, have been brought in to enhance the speed and accuracy of the work.

The ASI team began their activities on Saturday morning, utilising the newly arrived equipment to delve deeper into the site’s historical mysteries. The machines were transported to the banquet hall with the assistance of labourers, marking a pivotal moment in the survey process. The survey's acceleration comes after persistent demands from Hindu parties for the use of advanced technological methods.

Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, emphasised the significance of these machines in uncovering hidden evidence within the site’s womb. The high-tech equipment is expected to reveal crucial cultural symbols and remains, thereby aiding the comprehensive documentation required by the Indore High Court.

The court had mandated a scientific survey on March 11, stipulating the use of GPR and GPS technology, alongside videography, photography, and other modern methodologies. The ASI is tasked with submitting a detailed report by July 4. Today's efforts saw a considerable workforce, with 40 labourers and 18 ASI officers converging at Bhojshala.

Despite the previous day's brief interruption for Friday prayers, the team managed to make significant progress in both the northern and southern sections of the sanctum sanctorum, uncovering protected cultural artefacts and symbols. With the integration of these advanced machines, the ASI anticipates a more efficient and thorough completion of the survey, shedding new light on Bhojshala's historical and cultural heritage.