Madhya Pradesh: ADRM Returns Sans Inspection  

Railway employees continued their serial hunger strike in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Save Ujjain Running Headquarters Joint Struggle Committee’ convener SS Sharma along with local railway employees raised loud slogans against the additional divisional railway manager (ADRM), Ratlam, who was on a visit here on Saturday.

The railway premises and Hotel Avantika echoed with the slogans of the ‘ADRM, go back-go back’ for hitching the conspiracy to destroy the Ujjain headquarters and due to the anger of the employees, they had to return without inspection.

During his stay in Indore on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav gave instructions to DRM, Ratlam and asked him the reason for not cancelling the orders yet. On this the divisional railway manager tried to mislead him, Sharma alleged.

There was a general discussion over it on Saturday among the railway employees, when the railway officials are not following the orders of the Railway Minister, then why should we follow DRM’s orders? There is a fear of this attitude spreading anarchy in the railway system, Sharma said.

The indefinite serial hunger strike has been going on in Ujjain for the last 48 days. This hunger strike will continue till the order of March 20, 2023 cancelled.

If the order is not repealed by Monday, a massive rally and demonstration will be held on completion of 50 days of the hunger strike, the demonstrators warned. Suresh Sidhu, Rahul Gaur, Arun Vishwakarma, Ramniwas Meena, Mukesh Kathiriya and Yogesh Barskar sat on hunger strike on the 48th day on Saturday.

