Madhya Pradesh: Admissions in technical institutes till Sept 15

Indore: Admissions in technical institutes across can be granted till September 15. From the same date, classes for new students have to be commenced. For existing students, classes should begin from August 16.

These are among some revised guidelines by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to technical institutes, including engineering colleges and B-schools.

The guidelines are silent on the date of commencement of admission process but state that the first round of counselling should be completed by August 30. “The second round of counselling should be over by September 10 and still if any vacancy is left, then the same should be filled by September 15,” the guidelines say.

The institutes offering PGDM/PGCM courses have been told to commence classes of existing students from July 15 and newly admitted student from August 1.

This is second time, the AICTE had to revise guidelines in view of corona virus in the country.