Madhya Pradesh: Adminstration all set to free government land in Singoli

Singoli (Madhya Pradesh): Singoli tehsildar has ordered to free the government's land in three days. According to the information received, the administration took the move after receiving frequent complaints over a long pending dispute.

The case pertains to Turkia village adjoining the urban area, illegal occupant Shoukin, son of Pyaarchand Mehta, Mubarik, son of Gulab Khan, Champalal, son of Ramchandra Rathore, Sajjo Bee, wife of Rais, Ramlal, son of Modiram Dhakad, Santosh, wife of Ramlal, Sampat, wife of Ramchandra Teli all residents Singoli, Paras, son of Tejmal Jain, a resident Dhangaon have illegally constructed houses on the government land.

On the instructions of the senior officers of the district administration, the local Revenue Inspector Circle-1 has issued orders to all the encroachers to remove the encroachment within three days. After this slew of orders there has been a huge panic among the encroachers.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 10:58 PM IST