Madhya Pradesh: Administrative officials hold meeting to review Covid situation in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was held here on Saturday to review the situation of Covid cases. Presided over by sub divisional officer (revenue) Rajesh Kumar Shukla, it was attended by officials of health department among others.

Shukla expressed concern over slow-paced vaccination drive and appealed to people to follow lockdown norms to contain the pandemic. “Vaccination is being carried out by the government free of cost but people don’t seem to be interested. Later, they will have to buy vaccines,” he said. He also said that state government has given relaxation in lockdown so that people don’t feel inconvenience.

Chief Municipal Officer Ashok Sharma said people should follow lockdown norms and go for vaccination.