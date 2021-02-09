Madhya Pradesh: Administrative officials get jab against Covid-19 in various districts of the state

Nagda: On Monday the officials of revenue department got themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 in the girl’s hostel located in Shri Ram Colony. Apart from sub-divisional officer Ashutosh Goswami, tehsildar Rajendra Guha, reserve inspectors of the department and patwaris got themselves vaccinated. A total of 54 workers were given the Covid-19 jab.

The police department officials and constables were also vaccinated in the sports complex located at Birlagram. Here 66 people were vaccinated including Mandi station in charge Shaym Chandra Sharma and Birlagram station in charge BS Jadon.

BMO Dr Kamal Solanki apprised that the process of vaccination of the frontline corona warriors is constantly on as per directions of the government.



2nd phase of vaccination begins in Jaora

The vaccination of frontline workers started on Tuesday under the second phase of Covid vaccination in Covid Vaccination Center. Sub-divisional officer Rahul Dhote came to get himself vaccinated along with MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey. SDM also inspected the hospital with MLA Pandey and instructed BMO Paldia to finish them within the deadline. BMO Dr Deepak Paldia, Dr Rounak Koch and Ramvilas Dhakad, were present with other staff members.



Vaccination drive underway in Khandwa

From Monday, Covid vaccination of revenue, police and panchayat departments, municipal corporation and workers of Nagar Panchayat have begun in the district.

Five Vaccination Centres are made in the premises of the district hospital and in the community health centers of Chhaigaon Makhan, Khalwa, Harsud, Pandhana, Punasa, Mundi. At Omkareshwar Civil Hospital, the staff of various revenue offices, including that of the collectorate was vaccinated.

District vaccination officer Dr Anil Tantwar apprised that on February 10, 11 and 13 the workers of revenue, police, panchayats, municipal corporation and Nagar Panchayats will be vaccinated. He appealed to the officials and workers to be present on the given date and time for vaccination. But even after getting vaccinated, one has to follow the Covid norms, he added.