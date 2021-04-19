Madhya Pradesh: Administration to soon finalise spot for Covid Care Centre in Alot

Alot: Ratlam collector Gopalchandra Dad and superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari on Monday visited Alot village to identify suitable spot to re-open Covid Care Centre in the village. They visited Eidgah Road situated boys hostel along with the team of experts.

After inspection, collector Dad addressed media persons. He said that instructions have been given to the authorities to start the centre and to shift the patients those who are in home isolation to this centre.

On shortage of doctors here, collector said that the shortage of the doctors who are here will have to work and you are ready to take care of any doctor and nursing staff.

BJP mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana said t ahat there has been a discussion with MP Anil Ferojia for a sonography machine in Alot.