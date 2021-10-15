Madhya Pradesh: Administration to launch action against errant colonizers and brokers soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is all set to launch action against colonisers and property brokers who are involved in selling properties just on paper and in diaries illegally. The administration has identified several such people and action against them will be initiated soon.

Collector Manish Singh, while informing about this here on Thursday, said that it had come to the knowledge of the district administration that some colonisers and property brokers were selling land and properties just on paper and in diaries, which had no legal sanctity. He said this practice had proliferated especially in the post-lockdown period.

These people will be warned that they should arrange the deals in a proper way by signing legal agreements and genuine persons should sign on the documents. They will be responsible for compliance with the conditions of the agreements.

There have been reports that, in the post-lockdown period, many colonisers and property brokers have done illegal agreements of sale of plots just in diaries. In such cases, there are risks of innocent buyers being cheated. According to an estimate, hundreds of such deals have been made in the post-lockdown period, where hundreds of acres are involved, worth crores of rupees.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Fake fertiliser making factory unearthed in Morena

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:19 AM IST