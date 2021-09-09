Madhya Pradesh: Administration takes possession of government land worth Rs 77.13 cr

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Local administration here freed 12.86 hectares of government land on Wednesday. According to the guideline, the estimated value of freed land is Rs 77.13 crore.

This land of survey number 14 taken in possession is located near MR-4 Pandyakhedi, Pingleshwar Road, Kesarbagh Colony and behind Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Maksi Road. These patches were being cultivated by unauthorised people. SDM Sanjeev Sahu said that freed lands will be allotted for proposed backward class 500-seater girlsí hostel and 180-seater tribal hostel.

The land on MR-4 of village Pandyakhedi will be sold through Public Property Management, said an official. The land acquired on Pingleshwar Road in Pandyakhedi for industrial purpose and behind Kesarbagh Colony on Maksi Road will be used to develop Backward Class Girlsí Hostel and on the patch behind the Prime Minister's Housing Colony of Municipal Corporation a Tribal Boysís Hostel will be developed.

In Ujjain and Kothi Mahal tehsils, a total of 279 hectares of land along the city land boundary has been identified, the possession of which will be taken next week.

Details of land freed

- Survey number 127/1/3, Survey number 129/1/4, Survey number 129/1/5, Survey number 128/2, 130/2, 134/1/3, 134/1/5, 135/1/ A total of 6.186 hectares of land of 2 and 139 have been vacated. Its market value is Rs 44.53 crore. This land is located on MR-4.

- Similarly, survey number 30/1, 31, 32, 33 of village Pandyakhedi has a total market price of Rs 25.28 crore for 4.39 hectares. This land is located on Pingleshwar Road in Pandyakhedi village.

- The land of survey number 156/2 is located near Kesarbagh Colony of 1.547 hectares of Maksi Road. Its estimated price is Rs 4.95 crore.

- The land of survey number 132/3 of Panwasa is 0.742 hectare located on Maksi Road, which has an estimated market value of Rs 2.37 crore.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:39 AM IST