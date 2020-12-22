Madhya Pradesh: Administration seals Mission Hospital post-death of pregnant women

JOBAT: Nine days after death of one pregnant woman during delivery, administration here in Jobat village of Alirajpur district sealed Mission Hospital on Tuesday.
Chief medical and health officer Dr Prakash Dhokey also submitted an application for registering FIR in the death of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery or ANM Resham Dawar against hospital.
Resham died on December 13 while undergoing delivery at the Mission Hospital. Deceased husband Sunil Dawar from Undari village accused hospital for medical negligence that led to her death. Sunil demanded investigation in the matter and stern action against hospital for engaging trainee doctors. Later, members of Hindu Yuva Janjati Sangathan and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from Jobat raised voice against hospital and submitted memorandum to the district collector Surabhi Gupta, Alirajpur tehsildar and Jobat Tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel.
Free Press prominently had raised the issue on December 21. Taking cognizance into the matter, district collector Gupta directed CMHO Dr Dhokey to constitute an investigation team and launch probe into the matter.
During investigation it was revealed that Mission Hospital in Jobat was operating without license or registration since long.
It was also revealed that at the time of ANM Resham’s delivery there was no specialist doctor, who was responsible for providing anaesthesia to patients, or gynaecologist available at the hospital resulting in the death of Resham after being treated by an unskilled person or trainee.
Based on report presented by the investigating team, Jobat tehsildar Nirbhay Singh Patel following the orders of district collector Gupta and sub-divisional magistrate Shyambir Singh Narvariya sealed the hospital.
CMHO Dr Dhokey also submitted an application at Jobat police station to register an FIR against hospital. Alirajpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava confirmed FIR in the matter. SP Shrivastava said based on application submitted by CMHO Dr Dhokey, FIR has been registered against hospital.
As per the information from Jobat police, FIR was registered under Section 420, 304(A), 34 of IPC and Section 24 of Madhya Pradesh State Medical Council Act and Section 3 of Madhya Pradesh Upcharyagriha Tatha Rujopchar Samabandi Sthapnaye (Registrikaran Tatha Anugyapan) Adhiniyam, 1973.
