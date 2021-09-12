Madhya Pradesh: Administration seals illegally operated petrol pump in Baswa

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A petrol pump in Baswa village on Indore Ichhapur Highway, 5 km from Sanawad was sealed on Saturday.

Team of Food Department inspected the Maa Annapurna Motors Bio Diesel Pump in Baswa which being operated illegally. Assistant food supply officer Bharat Jamre said district supply officer Nuzhat, junior supply officer Badwah Amitabh Shukla, measurement inspector Khargone, commercial tax inspector Ningwal, IOCL Oil company sales officer Ankur Agarwal, concluded that Annapurna Motors Bio Diesel Pump Indore-Ichhapur Khargone, was being operating illegally.

A total of 11,758 litres of bio-diesel worth Rs 870,092 was zeized and the pump was sealed for violating provisions of the Pump Motor Spirit and High Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractice) Order 2005, an offense punishable under Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955.

