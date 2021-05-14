Madhya Pradesh: Administration relaxes norms for home delivery services in Ratlam

RATLAM: The distributors of essential commodities are concerned as local administration has made Covid-19 negative report a must for them to operate their ventures.

Few days back district administration had announced that Milk vendors, RO water, Petrol pump persons, LPG cylinder delivery persons will have to obtain Covid-19 negative report as they will not be permitted from Saturday in absence of report to move.

So, aspirants thronged Lokendra Talkies, the venue declared by the administration, to get their negative reports. Only Thursday and Friday were fixed for sampling.

But on Friday, administration relaxed the condition and said that negative report will be mandatory only when all vendors and distributors have undergone testing. Vegetable vendors are also in a fix as for days together vegetables were not being available and movement of the vendors on cart had stopped in the city. People here demanded that vegetable distribution should be started immediately in the city.

MICRO CONTAINMENT ZONES

Forty-one micro containment areas have been notified in the city in last three days on the basis of detection of new active Covid-19 cases. Micro containment areas have come up in Tata Nagar, Teja Nagar,Ojha Khali, Pratap Nagar, Pratapnagar Extension, Officers colony, Balaji Nagar, Thawaria Bazar, Vakil Colony, Brahmano Ka Vas, Ved Vyas Colony, Gulmohar Colony, Devra Dev Narayan Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Dongare Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Alkapuri Ambe Chowk, Adarsh Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Deendayal Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Rajput boarding, Mahesh Nagar and Sun City colony.