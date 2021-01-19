Madhya Pradesh: Administration on question after locals in Alot complain of dirt, inconvenience

Alot: Garbage and filth spread over the town is a common sight as the local civic body is run by administrative officials since last one year who seem to be least concerned.

Till the time the public representative was holding the city councilís president position, the arrangements and the work of the city council was smooth and fine, but after the end of the presidentís tenure and postponing of the election the work of the city council has been seen by the administrative officials since last one year. Since then the condition of the town has become worse. The whole town is full of dirt and people have to visit the city council numerous times to get their work done, but the officials are completely indifferent and locals are suffering due to their pending work and dirt that is seen everywhere.

From Kargil Chauraha to Barod road and main market, everywhere dirt and garbage can be seen, a local said. Cleanliness campaigns don't seem to exist here at all. Gutters are blocked here and there and even Chintaman Ganesh Temple located at the Kargil Square is surrounded by dirt. There is a lot of garbage and dirt behind the statue of ëI Love Alotí which is worth lakhs of rupees. Whether it is temple, roads, colonies or squares, everywhere there is mess.

Due to dirty water mosquitoes are increasing posing health risks too and many have fallen sick due to unhygienic conditions. Stray dogs too are creating nuisance in the area, having bitten many children and women, a local said. Locals have complained many times, but the administration has turned a blind eye.

Attempt to call Alot municipal councilís chief municipal officer (CMO) Sandhya Saryam failed after repeated attempts as she did not answer the phone calls. Locals claimed that Saryam hardly bother to answer phone calls.