Madhya Pradesh: Administration looks away as water level in Guradiya dam recedes constantly

Alot: On one hand the city council is making announcements and appealing the locals not to waste water and to use water judiciously and on the other hand, out of sheer negligence the council closed the gates of Guradiya dam late. The council woke up only after the news was covered by the media.

In the process a lot of water was wasted and now very little water is left in the dam. Still the administration seems apathetic as it has not shown any urgency to conserve water. The administration seems to be out of wits to stop any theft as well as the farmers are using pumps to draw water coming in the dam for irrigation.

The city council officials visited the location and took stock of the situation but left without taking any action.

The level of dam water is going down constantly even as the administration prefers to look away. All this may lead to severe water crisis in the summer season if the administration doesn’t take action soon. Administration is currently turning a blind eye to the problem, said and irked local.