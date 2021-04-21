Madhya Pradesh: Administration looks away as politicians in Meghnagar violate Covid protocols

Meghnagar: The administration which shows promptness in taking against the commoners, fails to live up to its mandate when corona norms are thrown to the winds during any political event.
In Jhabua district, BJP workers in large numbers participated at a meeting chaired by district in-charge minister Hardeep Singh Dang-- at the Circuit House on Tuesday.
Ironically, the meet was held to discuss the guidelines to control the pandemic in the district. Dang was on two-day visit to Jhabua district to take stock of the corona situation in one of the most predominantly tribal districts of the state.
The meeting took place only few hours after additional chief secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora issued fresh guidelines which directed all the district collectors to impose a complete ban on gathering people for social/political / sports/entertainment / educational/cultural/public and religious programs in the state.
Dang not only chaired the meet of BJP workers but also attended an inauguration ceremony of the building of Civil Hospital at Petalawad--- in presence of Jhabua - Ratlam member of parliament Guman Singh Damore and other senior party leaders and workers.
On Wednesday, Dang visited Meghnagar Government Hospital to take stock of the situation. There he asked 'others' to follow social distancing, but during his visit to the hospital, his own party workers and supporters who gathered outside the hospital--- broke social distancing norms. This incident has become a topic of discussion on social media as soon as the minister left.
Jhabua administration here issued guidelines on April 19, capping number of participants at weddings to 10 and 25 for a funeral procession.
Jhabua district already recorded 4,947 corona cases (till Tuesday late night). With 34 death and 4,049 recoveries, district still has 864 patients under treatment at different hospitals.