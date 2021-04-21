Madhya Pradesh: Administration looks away as politicians in Meghnagar violate Covid protocols

Meghnagar: The administration which shows promptness in taking against the commoners, fails to live up to its mandate when corona norms are thrown to the winds during any political event.

In Jhabua district, BJP workers in large numbers participated at a meeting chaired by district in-charge minister Hardeep Singh Dang-- at the Circuit House on Tuesday.

Ironically, the meet was held to discuss the guidelines to control the pandemic in the district. Dang was on two-day visit to Jhabua district to take stock of the corona situation in one of the most predominantly tribal districts of the state.