Madhya Pradesh: Administration bent on vacating teachers in Sardarpur from duly allotted homes

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur tehsildar Adarsh Sharma along with police force reached to vacate the government accommodation of employees on Monday.

The aggrieved employees and their families submitted their allotment letters of the house and other notices to Sharma, to no avail. Employees have been given some more time to vacate the houses and shift to a new place. Sharma quoting an example of Ruchi Kulshreshtha, a teacher, who has voluntarily vacated the house had asked other teachers to follow her.

On December 17, tehsildar Sharma served notices to over 15-20 government employees to vacate the government accommodation before 11:00 am on Monday. The staff are now at their wits end as to how to juggle their time between search for a new house and training sessions.

SDM Bonder Singh Kalesh issued an order directing the aggrieved staff to vacate the government accommodation within three days on November 22. Irked with the order, the employees had filed a complaint with the collector Pankaj Jain during a public hearing demanding a resolution on December 30. Government teachers alleged that SDM has specifically targeted the teachers while sparing patwaris and politically influential lot of other departments.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Azad Adhyapak Shikshak Sangh president Bharat Patel said to discuss the matter with revenue minister. Congress MLA Pratap Grewal was asked for his opinions in the matter but he did not receive the phone.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:15 PM IST