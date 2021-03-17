Madhya Pradesh: Administration bans Bhagoriya Haat in Khargone

Khargone: Collector Anugarh P chaired the district-level crisis management group meet here at district collector office. The administration decided to ban Bhagoriya Haat across the district this year.

Decision has been taken to keep tabs on the Covid situation and only Haat bazaar (weekly market) will be allowed in the district.

In the weekly market, there will be a complete ban on entertainment equipment such as swings, play-shows and tents and prize competition at stalls or shops. Apart from this, no one will be able to visit these haat with drums or mandals.

The Crisis Management Group also noted that the dhol mandal could be played by people confined to the Mohalla or village level. This will also be done in a symbolic way.

Apart from this, traders coming from Maharashtra will be banned from the haat.

Regarding haat market or Bhagoria, separate meetings will be held with senior members of each village at gram panchayat level to inform them about restrictions related to Bhagoria.

Permission will have to be taken for the event if there are more than 100 participants.

Now social, educational, political, religious, sports, entertainment and cultural events are being held on open grounds in the district- with prior approval in case number of participants is more than 100 people. Besides such programs, must be held in a big hall which can accommodate more than 200 persons or 50 per cent of capacity with attendance.

Masks and physical distances will be followed at shops and commercial establishments and violators of above norms and other corona guidelines will be penalised.