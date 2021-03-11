Madhya Pradesh: Administration allows distribution of prasad, bans Holi ger procession and goth

Ratlam: Bowing down to pressure mounted by Hindu organisations, the district administration relaxed the corona guidelines during a peace committee meeting here on Tuesday.

Members of Hindu organisations raised objection to the various precautionary measures adopted by the administration amid the pandemic.

An official press release†stated on Wednesday that†in view of public sentiments distribution of Prasadi will be allowed. However, it added that the Prasadi will have to be taken to home and no one will remove mask during festival celebrations. Religious rallies would be permitted only after approval by the district administration.

Earlier, district administration made it clear that Holi Ger procession and Goth (community feast) will not be allowed.

District collector Gopalchandra Dad in the press release stated that the death of a C-positive patient on March 9 is a cause of concern and in the last few days Covid-19 cases have shown an upward trend.

As per the health bulletin, released late on Tuesday, 15 new cases: 13 from Ratlam city and two from Jaora, were found in the district on March 9.

Thus after a gap of more than a month the daily figure of corona cases have touched double-digit.

An official said that on March 9, a 71 years old woman resident of Gandhi Nagar who was admitted to the Government Medical College Covid-19 hospital, died on March 9.