Madhya Pradesh: Administration acquires Ranjit Club, demolishes illegally built hotel in its premises

Barwani: In a major move under Sushasan (good governance) drive in the district, the administration took over Ranjit Club due to violation of lease deed. Besides, a hotel built illegally in its premises was demolished on Thursday.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma said an administrative committee will be formed soon and sports activities will start in Ranjit Club in which common people can also participate.

The process of acquiring Ranjit Club began at 11 am by a team led by Barwani SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, SDOP Rooprekha Yadav, chief municipal officer Kushal Singh Dodwe. First of all, rooms of main building, badminton hall, swimming pool and gym were acquired and sealed. The hotel built in the premises was then demolished through JCB.

More than 100 personnel of revenue, police and municipality participated in this action, which lasted till late evening. In the evening, collector Verma and Superintendent of Police Nimish Aggarwal reached the spot and inspected the proceedings. During this time, the officials present on the spot were given instructions that police arrangements should be in place at main gate so that no one can enter. Instructions were also given to municipality to remove debris of demolished hotel so that sports activities can be started in club premises as soon as possible.