Madhya Pradesh: Admin to realize Rs 80L from ration mafia Dave’s property

Indore: Following instructions from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh

Chouhan to realize the amount of embezzlement from ration mafia, the

District administration has constituted a team of ADM and SDM to

identify the property of ration mafia Bharat Dave. By auctioning his

property from amount the grain will be purchased and distributed to

the poor.



District Collector Manish Singh exposed the ration scam did during the

lockdown in the city. Bharat Dave was identified as kingpin of the scam

along with Shyam Dave and Promod Dahigude. They did not distribute the

foodgrain worth Rs 80 lakh, which had to be distributed among 11,000

people.



Taking note of the scam, Chief Minister Singh gave clear instruction

to the District Administration on Wednesday saying that ration mafias

have a demonic tendency and snatch the rights of the poor.



After getting the instruction from CM, talking to media here on

Wednesday, Collector Manish Singh said, “I have constituted a team

of ADM Ajay Bedekar and SDM Rau Pratul Sinha. Both officers have been

instructed to identify the property of ration Mafia Bharat Dave. He

said CM has instructed that the property of ration mafia must be

seized and auctioned. From the amount collected, foodgrain worth Rs 80 lakh should be purchased and distribute among 11000 people deprived beneficiaries so that poor can get back their foodgrain supply.



On the role of suspended District Food Controller and Civil Supplier

RC Meena, against whom FIR have been lodged in Food grain scam, Singh

said that on the basis of the investigation whatever evidence will be

traced, the necessary action will be done against him.



File complaints fearlessly



Collector Singh appeal to beneficiaries of Control Shop that if they

have any complaints with the attitude and practice of operator of the

shop, they must fearlessly file complaint against them at the collector’s

office. Even they can complain to SDM of their area or in Jansunvai,

held on every Tuesday at Collector office.