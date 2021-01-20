Madhya Pradesh: Admin to realize Rs 80L from ration mafia Dave’s property

Indore: Following instructions from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh
Chouhan to realize the amount of embezzlement from ration mafia, the
District administration has constituted a team of ADM and SDM to
identify the property of ration mafia Bharat Dave. By auctioning his
property from amount the grain will be purchased and distributed to
the poor.
District Collector Manish Singh exposed the ration scam did during the
lockdown in the city. Bharat Dave was identified as kingpin of the scam
along with Shyam Dave and Promod Dahigude. They did not distribute the
foodgrain worth Rs 80 lakh, which had to be distributed among 11,000
people.
Taking note of the scam, Chief Minister Singh gave clear instruction
to the District Administration on Wednesday saying that ration mafias
have a demonic tendency and snatch the rights of the poor.
After getting the instruction from CM, talking to media here on
Wednesday, Collector Manish Singh said, “I have constituted a team
of ADM Ajay Bedekar and SDM Rau Pratul Sinha. Both officers have been
instructed to identify the property of ration Mafia Bharat Dave. He
said CM has instructed that the property of ration mafia must be
seized and auctioned. From the amount collected, foodgrain worth Rs 80 lakh should be purchased and distribute among 11000 people deprived beneficiaries so that poor can get back their foodgrain supply.
On the role of suspended District Food Controller and Civil Supplier
RC Meena, against whom FIR have been lodged in Food grain scam, Singh
said that on the basis of the investigation whatever evidence will be
traced, the necessary action will be done against him.
File complaints fearlessly
Collector Singh appeal to beneficiaries of Control Shop that if they
have any complaints with the attitude and practice of operator of the
shop, they must fearlessly file complaint against them at the collector’s
office. Even they can complain to SDM of their area or in Jansunvai,
held on every Tuesday at Collector office.
