Madhya Pradesh: Admin achieves 94.67 % target in Malwa-Nimar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Day-1 of Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0 on Wednesday received huge response from people and 94.67 % of vaccination target was achieved in Malwa-Nimar region.

As per the official website 7,17,624 people received jabs out of the set target of 7,58,000 for 15 districts of western Madhya Pradesh till 6.30 pm.

In Malwa-Nimar region, Mandsaur district outshined other districts in terms of per cent target achievement for the day. District recorded highest 151.95 per cent of its target set by the health department.

Administration has decided to inoculate as many 35,000 people in a day, however high enthusiasm among the people helped department to achieve this target between 2 pm and 3 pm, three hours ahead of the deadline. Till 6.30 pm, as many 53,185 people received their jabs.

Mandsaur district was followed by Indore with 125.42 % and Neemuch with 122.92% vaccination target. The three tribal predominant districts: Alirajpur, Barwani and Jhabua successfully too crossed the three figure mark with vaccination percent of 110.96, 109.55 and 101.90 respectively.

Both Indore (1,12,880) and Ujjain (1,11,390) crossed one lakh mark in terms of vaccination on the day. Madhya Pradesh government has kicked-off a two-day mega vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) called the “MP Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0” drive, focusing on covering people whose second dose is due. The state government aims to inoculate a total of 3.5 million people under the drive.

Under the first Mega Vaccination Campaign launched on International Yoga Day (June 21), the state set a record of administering the jab to 1.64 million people.

